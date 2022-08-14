Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) PT at $137.46

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

