Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Price Target at $256.00

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $223.12 on Friday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.00. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

