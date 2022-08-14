Analysts Offer Predictions for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Shift Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Shift Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $223.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.03 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 420.06%.

Shift Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SFT. DA Davidson downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BTIG Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.23 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of $104.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 126,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 854,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.