Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Anaergia Stock Performance

ANRGF opened at $5.60 on Friday. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANRGF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Anaergia in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

