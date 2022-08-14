Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the July 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Amundi Stock Performance

AMDUF opened at $56.95 on Friday. Amundi has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $90.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15.

Get Amundi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMDUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.