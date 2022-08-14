Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 16,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

About Amtech Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

