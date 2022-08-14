Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$236.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.40 million. Amplitude also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 540,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,241. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. Amplitude has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $120,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,005.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 411,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 127.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 88,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

