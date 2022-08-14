Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.00 million-$236.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.40 million. Amplitude also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 540,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Insider Activity

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.