Ampleforth Governance Token Price Reaches $5.86 on Top Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00023967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $89.61 million and approximately $30.58 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002265 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001547 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ampleforth Governance Token
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
