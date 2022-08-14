Ampleforth Governance Token Achieves Market Cap of $86.62 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $86.62 million and $10.35 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.66 or 0.00023319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013862 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.