Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.31 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $83.31 million and $4.66 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00006687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00126811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 51,461,634 coins and its circulating supply is 51,309,721 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

