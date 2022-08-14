AMO Coin (AMO) Market Cap Achieves $29.61 Million

AMO Coin (AMO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $29.61 million and approximately $187,972.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,517.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00063944 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,174,109,628 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

