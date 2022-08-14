Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,565. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $957.24 million, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23,158.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

