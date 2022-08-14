American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$27.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.94 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSC. Roth Capital dropped their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of AMSC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 228,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,031. The firm has a market cap of $174.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.38. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Insider Activity

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $50,583.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $102,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

