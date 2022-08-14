American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 12.5 %
Shares of AMS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. 62,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,276. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.
American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
