American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of AMS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. 62,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,276. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.61% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

