American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

