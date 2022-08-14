Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,552 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ameren Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 447.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 270,225 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.