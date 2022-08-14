AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,780 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $30.48 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.03.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

