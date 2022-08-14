Altura (ALU) Price Hits $0.0282 on Major Exchanges

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Altura coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Altura has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and $1.02 million worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Altura has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014122 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Altura Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Altura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.