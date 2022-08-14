Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.