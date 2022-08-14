Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

