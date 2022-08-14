Alphr finance Market Capitalization Tops $31,324.41 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $31,324.41 and approximately $25,742.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013682 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Alphr finance Coin Trading
