Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,940.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $15,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $384,154. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ATEC. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,924,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,844 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,127,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 165,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,595,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.