Alpha Family Trust Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alpha Family Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 7.6% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 113.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,644,017 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $506.51. 1,662,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $468.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 556.60, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

