Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) versus Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Critical Contrast

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allin and Light & Wonder’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.58 $371.00 million $37.66 1.54

Volatility & Risk

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Allin has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 156.19% -5.63% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allin and Light & Wonder, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00

Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.13%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than Allin.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Allin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin

Allin Corporation engages in designing, developing, and deploying interactive software platforms for the hospitality industry. It offers DIGIMANAGER, a browser-based content management system portal by which authorized staff can insert and edit interactive content, select options, schedule modules and content, and run system health checks, as well as run reports on system usage, guest responses, and transactions. The company also provides DigiHD, a high-definition ITV solution for distribution on IP network infrastructures; DIGIMOBILE, a solution to offer interactive smart phone/pad applications that can be integrated with existing ITV offerings; DIGICASINO, which deliver high-definition slots and video poker on room televisions; DIGIHD-(COAX), a solution that enables to deliver high-definition ITV services over RF broadcast network; and DIGIPUBLIC, a signage technology that enables cruise lines and land-based destination resorts to control various interactive public displays from DIGIMANAGER. It serves hotel and cruise industries. Allin Corporation was formerly known as Allin Communications Corp and changed its name to Allin Corporation in August 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

