Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.9 %

ALGT opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.97.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,172 shares of company stock worth $394,943. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

