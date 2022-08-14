Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 1.9 %

ALGT opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $143.97.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,172 shares of company stock worth $394,943. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

