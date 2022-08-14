Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Alithya Group Stock Up 2.1 %
ALYA opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alithya Group Company Profile
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.