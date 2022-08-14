Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alithya Group Stock Up 2.1 %

ALYA opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at about $974,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

