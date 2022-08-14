Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 614,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,571 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink cut Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.18. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a negative net margin of 1,547.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

