Alera Investment Advisors LLC Takes $691,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDT opened at $94.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

