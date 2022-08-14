Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

AON Trading Up 1.6 %

AON stock opened at $301.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.37 and its 200 day moving average is $288.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.