Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,954 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $89.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.