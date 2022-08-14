Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

