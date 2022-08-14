Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,415 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $314.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

