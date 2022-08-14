Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,808 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

