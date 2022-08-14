Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,553 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

CME Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.