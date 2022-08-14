Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,272 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day moving average is $189.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

