Alera Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NEE opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.