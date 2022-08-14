Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,430 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $32.61.

