Aleph.im Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $63.65 million and approximately $297,070.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,284.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00126900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064612 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,076,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.