Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Cormark

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AD.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AD.UN opened at C$18.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.25. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$15.62 and a 52 week high of C$20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$835.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.80.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.