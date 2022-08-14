AirSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $509,286.00 (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $15.14 million and $509,286.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00036896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00127773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063442 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.