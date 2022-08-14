Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$19.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.90 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. TheStreet raised Airgain from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Price Performance

Airgain stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $86.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.99. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Airgain by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.