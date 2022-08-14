Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-$2.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of APD stock traded up $6.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.88. 893,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,747. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

