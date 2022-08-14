Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

