Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $270.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

