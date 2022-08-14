Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $270.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.