Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU) Short Interest Update

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ahren Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,792,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $17,535,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,010,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,016,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,108,000.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ AHRNU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Ahren Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.