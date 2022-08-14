Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 15,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth $34,436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 77.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,325 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,271,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 948,163 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.21. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.