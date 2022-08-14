Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW) Short Interest Up 85.6% in July

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GMFIW remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. Aetherium Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Aetherium Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Aetherium Acquisition by 745.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 652,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Aetherium Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

