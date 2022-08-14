AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES Trading Up 2.2 %

AES stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AES by 4.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 9.4% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 5.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

